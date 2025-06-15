Engineers called out to same Shrewsbury retirement village twice after lift traps four people in two hours
A lift engineer and the fire service were called after four people became trapped in a lift at a Shrewsbury retirement village in two separate incidents.
The first incident at The Coppice in Holyhead Road saw a fire crew attend just after 1.20pm on Sunday (June 15).
A spokesperson said three people were released from the lift, and an engineer was requested to attend.
The fire service were then called again at 2.54pm with another report of a person stuck in the lift at the retirement complex.
A spokesperson said one person was released from the lift 20 minutes later after fire crews again called a lift engineer.