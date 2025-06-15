Engineers called out to same Shrewsbury retirement village twice after lift traps four people in two hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first incident at The Coppice in Holyhead Road saw a fire crew attend just after 1.20pm on Sunday (June 15).

A spokesperson said three people were released from the lift, and an engineer was requested to attend.

The fire service were then called again at 2.54pm with another report of a person stuck in the lift at the retirement complex.

A spokesperson said one person was released from the lift 20 minutes later after fire crews again called a lift engineer.