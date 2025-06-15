Bench made of recycled material is unique addition to Telford supported living site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'recycled assistive technology' bench has been crafted from repurposed equipment used by residents from across Telford and Wrekin.

It now has a new home at the Queens Road supported accommodation.

The bench made from recycled technology is a unique addition to the Queens Road supported accommodation in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The project was a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council and Medequip Connect. The council said it reflects a "commitment to sustainability and community welfare".

The bench is now available for use for Queens Road residents and visitors.

Cabinet member for public health and healthier communities at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Kelly Middleton said: "This bench not only represents our commitment to sustainable practices but also helps us to look back on how important assistive technology has been for residents.

"While this old technology became superseded by the new, it still has a wonderful practical purpose in supporting the community here at Queen’s Road to come together and live well."

Helen Cottrell, Senior Assistive Technology and Sensory Impairment Officer for the Council, added: "Assistive technology is not just about gadgets, it's about giving people the tools to lead fulfilling lives.

"This bench is a testament to the impact of those tools, echoing our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Together, we can build a community that is inclusive, supportive, and forward-thinking."