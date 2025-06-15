All's rosy for Rosie the horse rescued from ditch by Shropshire firefighters and vet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two fire crews were called to the stricken horse's rescue at Whixall on Saturday (June 14) after reports she had become stuck in a ditch just before 8am.

Three fire engines were sent from Wellington and Wem fire stations.



Pictures Amber Watch Wellington

Firefighters used rescue strops, ropes and boards to rescue and help the horse out of her predicament.

Now crews have released photos of the horse, named Rosie, after they got her back on her feet.

A spokesperson for Wellington fire station's Amber Watch said: “On arrival, a horse named Rosie was found to be stuck in a ditch.

“Crews used rescue strops carried on the rescue tender to bring Rosie out of the ditch, then carried out a roll over technique to stimulate the horse which resulted in the animal getting back to her feet.

“A vet was in attendance throughout the incident and worked closely with us through the rescue, providing sedation for the horse.”

The spokesperson added that the pictures were released with permission from the owner.