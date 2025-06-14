Young driver taken to hospital after car crashes into wooden barn on Staffordshire/Shropshire border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A male driver of the car was treated for injuries and taken to hospital after a crash with a wooden barn in the Broughton area near Loggerheads last night (Friday, June 13).

The rescue pump from Market Drayton was sent to the scene at around 11pm. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews also attended the scene.

A car collided with a wooden barn. Fire crews from Market Drayton attended the scene. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Initial reports said the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. However, upon arrival, the motorist was found to be out of the car.

A post by Market Drayton Fire Station on social media said the driver of the car was treated for spine pains. They were then transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Fire crews made the vehicle electrically safe and made sure the damaged barn was stable.

The post by Market Drayton Fire Station said: "At 11pm on Friday, the rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised along with the rescue pump from Newcastle-under-Lyme (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service), to reports of a road traffic collision, with persons reported to be trapped, in the Broughton area near Loggerheads.

"On arrival at the scene the crews found that a single vehicle had left the road and been in collision with a wooden barn.

"Thankfully the lone young male driver was found to be out of the vehicle, and was being treated for C-spine pain by a community first responder and a paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service. The crews set about making the vehicle electrically safe and carried out stabilisation work on the damaged barn.

"On arrival of an ambulance, the crews provided assistance to paramedics in carefully placing the driver on to a scoop stretcher and immobilising them, prior to being transported to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further investigations and possible treatment.

"Officers from Staffordshire Police also attended the scene. We hope the driver makes a full recovery from any potential injuries they sustained. Both crews were delayed at the scene for approximately 45 minutes before returning to their home stations."