'Every swing makes a difference!' Telford work colleagues take on monumental golf challenge in aid of charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tom Flint and Charles Kidson from Telford are aiming to play 100 holes of golf in a day to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The pair will have an early start next Friday (June 20), as they bid to complete five-and-a-half rounds of golf at the Telford Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort before sunset.

They expect to walk more than 25 miles on the day and take a combined 1,000 shots between them.

Charles Kidson and Tom Flint will complete five-and-a-half rounds of golf on June 20 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Through 'The Big Golf Race' where "every swing makes a difference", Prostate Cancer UK challenges people to take on a 36-, 72- or ultimate 100-hole challenge in aid of the charity.

And practice for the challenge has been a good excuse for Tom and Charles to get out on the golf course as often as possible.

Tom said: "This is the first time me and Charles have done anything like this.

"We are keen golfers and came across the challenge that had been set up and thought it would be a good way to raise some money and awareness of Prostate Cancer UK.

"We have been doing some training over the last couple of weeks, playing a lot of golf and walking.

"We are expecting to walk more than 25 miles while hacking a golf ball around the course, so it will be a definite stamina challenge more than anything and an all-day thing."

Prostate Cancer UK states that one in eight men get prostate cancer, and the risk is twice that for black people.

The charity supports men by raising awareness, funding lifesaving research, campaigning for change and providing helpful support and information.

Tom and Charles have raised more than £1,700 for the charity so far, towards a £2,500 target.

"We are buzzing with it so far," Tom continued. "We have shared it with family and friends in the last couple of weeks and we have had amazing support.

"Hopefully we can raise the final amount."

You can support Tom and Charles' challenge by donating to Prostate Cancer UK here.