Fire crews work to free animal stuck in a ditch near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been called to Whixall near Whitchurch this morning (Saturday, June 14) after a horse became trapped in a ditch.

The fire service received a call at 7.15am reporting the incident.

Three fire engines have been sent from Wellington and Wem fire stations to the scene. An operations officer is also in attendance.

A fire service spokesperson said one horse is stuck in a ditch. They added that the incident is ongoing and that firefighters remain at the scene.