Fire breaks out at household recycling centre in Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.05pm on Friday (June 13) reporting a fire at Veolia's facility on Faraday Drive.

Two fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said numerous "seats of fire" were located but were out upon the arrival of crews.

Firefighters undertook a "thorough" search of machinery at the household waste recycling centre.

Assistance was no longer required by 3.36pm.