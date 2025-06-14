Bridgnorth Lions to give away £50 to 50 people to celebrate roaring half-century of success - but there's a catch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Lions was set up in the market town in 1976.

Over the years, the group has raised hundreds of thousands for good causes with the charitable events such as the annual Bridgnorth Walk and duck race on the River Severn.

The group also conducts regular fundraising events as well has providing annual testing for male prostate cancer.

To celebrate five decades in Bridgnorth, the Lions are giving away fifty £50 notes to 50 lucky people.

However, the recipients have to do “something good” for their local community in return.

Bridgnorth Lions raise money for good causes through events like the town duck race

Richard Stilwell from the Lions said: “The Bridgnorth Lions are in their 50th year and in March 2026 we will be celebrating our 50th birthday.

“To celebrate this we are offering 50 people £50 to do something good in our local community.

“Normally we would ask you to fill in a grant application form but for this 50/50/50 event all that we ask is you tell us why you want £50 and how it would be used to help the community.

“There is no age restriction so get your thinking cap on and think on how the Lions can help you help the local community.”

For those that wish to apply, email info@bridgnorthlions.org.uk.