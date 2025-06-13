Waiting times for surgery at Shropshire's Princess Royal Hospital down as multi-million hub celebrates almost 5,000 operations within a year

The elective surgery hub at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford has turned one-year-old. £24 million was invested in the dedicated planned care facility to reduce the amount of time that patients are waiting for surgery.

Waiting lists for surgery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) have reduced by 16 per cent since the hub opened last summer, the trust said.

Meanwhile, the number of operations taking place at the hub has increased by 34 per cent per month since January.

Gynaecology, vascular, ophthalmology, orthopaedic, breast, upper gastrointestinal (GI), ear, nose and throat, and maxillofacial procedures, as well as general surgery, take place in the hub, that boasts a dedicated admissions area with individual patient pods, four modern theatres alongside recovery areas.

Saurav Chakravartty, the clinical lead for the hub. Pic: SaTH.

Clinical lead at the hub and upper GI surgeon, Saurav Chakravartty said: "This past year has been an incredible journey. In just 12 months, the team has operated on nearly 5,000 patients - a remarkable achievement.

"Our hub was built with a clear purpose - to deliver high-quality, high-volume surgery in a dedicated space, free from the disruptions of emergency and winter pressures. And it’s doing just that.

Staff at the elective surgery hub at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford celebrate its first birthday. Picture: SaTH.

"It is making such a difference for our patients who are waiting less time for their operations and most importantly, patient feedback has been excellent.

"We’ve also been able to trial new ways of working. One great example is our high intensity operating list, where we completed 11 hernia operations in one list, compared to the usual six - with just one additional team member."

Clare Marsh, matron for day surgery, added: "We have had such positive feedback from patients about the care they have received at the hub, which is so encouraging for all those that are involved in day surgery.

"Any feedback we have received around their care we have taken on board and adapted over the past year, including allowing patients to be accompanied while they are waiting for their surgery. We know that patients get anxious when they are waiting for an operation, so it helps to have company."