Tenbury Wells axeman Rob hopes to chop his way into national final

Robert Chatley, 40, came second in last year's British Timbersports Championship, which is returning to the Royal Three Counties Show from today until Sunday (June 15).

The event will see axeman Rob up against the bets wood choppers in the country.

Competition for the top spots will be fierce, and all of the events promise edge-of-your-seat action.

Robert Chatley from Tenbury Wells

Defending Pro Champion Glen Penlington from Knighton in Wales will be the one to beat after he completed a hattrick of wins in 2024. But with a possible place in the 2025 Individual World Championship up for grabs for the winner, everyone will have the trophy in their sights.

His fellow British team member Graham Turner, who finished third in 2024, will be training hard to get to the top of the podium, whilst Tom Redmond, who finished fourth and holds the current national record, will also be aiming to improve on last year.

The final day of competition sees both the Rookie Championship (for athletes under 25) and the Women’s Championship take place. Both events will be wide open as neither of the 2024 Champions will be competing this year.

The British Championship takes place from 13- 15 June at the Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern. Tickets are available from the show website.