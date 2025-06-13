Public urged to back local festivals after 'devastating' loss of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results in Telford, said major public events are a great way of bringing more business into the county - and the demise of Shrewsbury Flower Show was a stark example of how things could go wrong.

Human Results has renewed its sponsorship of Shropshire Festivals, who organise a range of events including Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest, which Alasdair said was an important partnership.

Beth Heath and Alasdair Hobbs.

“We are delighted to support the Shropshire Festivals team, whose excellent events do such a good job of bringing people together - which of course has a positive knock-on effect for businesses too,” he said.

“Events like Shrewsbury Food Festival bring numerous benefits to the business community, providing a great way of treating staff to a day out as a team-building exercise, as well as being a really good platform for raising awareness of your business.

“We started sponsoring Shropshire Festivals last year, and have attended the vast majority of events they have held, which have all been an outstanding success.

“However, every event needs the support of not just businesses but the Shropshire community as a whole, because events can only be successful when people come along to enjoy them.

“It was devastating to lose Shrewsbury Flower Show after 150 years, which just goes to show how important it is for people to support their favourite events.

“We are very much looking forward to Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 28 and 29, and hope to see lots of fellow businesses and visitors there over the whole weekend.”

Beth Heath, who runs Shropshire Festivals, said she was very grateful to Human Results for the firm’s ongoing support.

She added: “As a people-centred business, it's important to be backed up by 'people experts' who have strengthened Shropshire Festivals’ operations with their HR support. We hope to work with Human Results for many years to come.”