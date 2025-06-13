Police investigating assaults on rough sleepers in Shrewsbury as charity warns of recent 'spike' in attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charity The Shrewsbury Ark said rough sleepers are "afraid" for their lives after becoming victims of a series of "horrifying" attacks within a week.

It reported a "recent spike" in violence with five attacks within a week against people who are sleeping rough in the town, and said one incident left a person hospitalised.

West Mercia Police has been made aware of the incidents and says it is investigating.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We’re aware of reports that a number of vulnerable people in Shrewsbury town centre have been assaulted in recent weeks. Where these incidents have been reported to us, we are actively investigating and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.

"If anyone has witnessed any of these incidents we would ask that they get in touch with local officers.

"As always, we would encourage anyone who is a victim of a crime, or witnesses a crime, to report it to us as soon as possible."