These seven sensational Shropshire restaurants have been named among the UK’s best by the experts from the Michelin Guide

Shropshire might not have any coveted Michelin stars but it is home to many incredible restaurants that feature in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Whether you’re looking to try out a new spot or you’re celebrating a special occasion, we have scoured the guide to find the top restaurants in and around Shropshire - and they’re not all in Ludlow.

Five of the seven are serving Modern British menus with one serving Modern Cuisine and the other serving traditional British food. One has a Michelin Green Star - which is a special accolade given to restaurants in the Michelin Guide that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable practices and eco-friendly initiatives.

Another has a Bib Gourmand which is an award recognising high quality food at a moderate price.

Take a look at our list below to see the seven wonderful restaurants in Shropshire which are recommended by the ‘foodie bible’.

Carla and Ben The Walrus, in Shrewsbury

1) The Walrus, Shrewsbury - Modern British

2 Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury, SY1 1RT

The Michelin Guide says: “Young chef-owners Ben and Carla run this two-floored restaurant in Ben’s hometown; start with a drink in the upstairs bar, then watch them both in action in the open kitchen.

“Ambitious modern cooking delivers an intriguing blend of pronounced flavours and contrasting textures, and makes great use of Shropshire’s larder.”

Wild Shropshire in Whitchurch. Picture: The Michelin Guide/Natalie Moore.

2) Wild Shropshire - Modern British - Michelin Green Star

25-27 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AD

The Michelin Guide says: Self-taught chef James Sherwin’s dream came true when he opened this endearing restaurant that’s the epitome of field-to-fork dining.

“Micro-seasonal produce is grown on their Wild Shropshire farm before being fashioned into a daily changing surprise menu for a maximum of 14 guests.

“There’s a Japanese influence throughout the harmoniously flavoured dishes, including ingredients like furikake, koji and yuzu, as well as a sake pairing. The passionate, welcoming team offers lovely, personable service.”

The new Docket Restaurant

3) Docket Restaurant - Modern British

33 High Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1AZ

The Michelin Guide says: “Stuart and Frances Collins spent many years working overseas before moving to this old Shropshire market town to open their popular neighbourhood restaurant, sandwiched between two shops on the high street.

“Their travels are reflected in Stuart's cooking, which comes in the form of a tasting menu and takes an imaginative approach while being underpinned by his strong classical technique. Frances runs the efficient service with a smile and her enthusiastic team follow suit.”

Inside Mortimers

4) Mortimers - Modern British

17 Corve Street, Ludlow, SY8 1DA

The Michelin Guide says: “A local forest gives this 16C townhouse restaurant its name. It has plenty of character, courtesy of exposed stone, sloping floors and lovely wood panelling.

“Concise set menus offer classically rooted dishes with a personal touch. Make sure you have a dessert – the cherry Bakewell tart is delicious!”

Fishmore Hall, Ludlow

5) Forelles - Modern Cuisine

Fishmore Road, Ludlow, SY8 3DP

The Michelin Guide said: “An appealing conservatory restaurant offering lovely views over the hotel gardens and named after the pear tree just outside.

“Attractively presented dishes use local produce and modern techniques, and feature some unusual flavour and texture combinations.”

Food at the Charlton Arms. Picture: The Michelin Guide.

6) Charlton Arms - Traditional British

Ludford Bridge, Ludlow, SY8 1PJ - Bib Gourmand

The Michelin Guide says of the pub: “A number of terraces offer lovely waterside views at this substantial pub on the banks of the River Teme.

“The cooking is a mixture of British and French classical recipes, with traditional and appealing options like fish & chips, fish soup and confit duck leg.

“These straightforward, well-priced dishes don’t disappoint and pack in plenty of flavour.

“Be sure to hang around for dessert, where a sticky toffee pudding is hard to resist. There are cosy bedrooms upstairs and the location is great for exploring nearby Ludlow.”

The Bear Inn, Hodnet. Photo: The Bear Inn/Google

7) The Bear Inn - Modern British

Drayton Road, Hodnet, TF9 3NH

The Michelin Guide says of the pub: “In the spot where there was once a 16C coaching inn, now sits this smart, modern gastropub hidden away in the Shropshire countryside.

“A welcoming and homely atmosphere accompanies stylishly presented food that’s full of hearty flavours.

“The menu is rooted in English classics with occasional international influences, and some of the produce could scarcely be more local, coming from the gardens of nearby Hodnet Hall.”

All about the Michelin Guide

What the Michelin Stars mean

Michelin awards a star or stars to restaurants that offer ‘outstanding cooking’. They work from five criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard. This was traditionally classed as a restaurant worth a stop.

Two Michelin Stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired. This was traditionally classed as worth a detour.

Three Michelin Stars is the highest award, and it’s given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics. This was traditionally classed as a restaurant worth a special journey.

What Bib Gourmand means

The Bib Gourmand distinction is The Michelin Guide’s way of recognising restaurants that offer good food at a great price.

While all Bib Gourmands are unique in style and approach, they share the same spirit of generosity and a commitment to quality cooking.

This year, no less than 36 restaurants have been newly awarded a Bib Gourmand, showing the wealth of restaurants around the UK and Ireland that are committed to offering affordable, high-quality cooking.

As well as stars, green stars (awarded for sustainability) and Bib Gourmands, the Guide also has general recommendations - places the inspectors have visited and enjoyed enough for a mention such as the seven Shropshire restaurants that are featured in the latest Michelin Guide.