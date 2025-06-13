'I want to ensure South Shropshire gets its fair share' - MP urges sports clubs to apply for funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, has urged sports groups across his constituency to apply for funding to upgrade their facilities.

Earlier this year, ministers announced £100 million for a flagship sports programme set up by the last government, which distributed over £1.5 billion to nearly 5,000 grassroots organisations across the UK through Sport England.

This included £23.2 million in a wide range of grassroots sport projects across the West Midlands, Mr Anderson said.

He says additional funding for the Multi-Sports Grassroots Facilities Programme has been announced. In England, it will be delivered via the Football Foundation – a charity set up by Government, the FA, and Premier League. Applications are made on an ongoing basis.

Launching the extension in March, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said that her aim is for the funding was to "remove barriers to an active lifestyle and increase opportunity for all, ensuring that wherever people may live, they can access high quality sports facilities and experience the joy that sport brings."

Mr Anderson is now calling on sports groups in South Shropshire to find out more about the funding available.

Ministers have said it can be used for a range of projects such as new and improved pitches, changing rooms, pavilions, solar panels, floodlights, goalposts and maintenance machinery so that sites can provide a more inclusive and sustainable offer throughout the year.

Stuart Anderson said: "Engaging in sports and physical activity greatly enriches the mental and physical health of people of all backgrounds and generations. Ministers have agreed a £100 million extension to the flagship Multi-Sports Grassroots Facilities Programme

"I want to ensure rural areas like South Shropshire get their fair share of the funding. This is a vital opportunity to remove barriers, boost participation, and keep our communities active all year round. So, I call upon all local sports groups to apply."