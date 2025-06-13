Hospital trust raises awareness of the realities of living with diabetes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of the work The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is also highlighting the importance of foot health and early detection of complications – during Diabetes Week, which runs until June 15.

A statement from the trust explained: "People living with diabetes face challenges that can impact on every part of their life but with the right support and proactive care, serious complications can be prevented. This includes diabetic neuropathy, which can cause people to lose feeling in their feet.

"Pain is the body’s way of protecting us, it helps us react to harm like removing a stone from our shoe before it causes damage but for people with diabetes who experience neuropathy, this warning system can be lost, leading to potentially serious wounds and ulcers without them even realising.

"Studies show that neuropathy affects at least 20 per cent of people with type 1 diabetes, who have had diabetes for at least 20 years, and it affects 15 to 50 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes who have has diabetes for at least 10 years.

"If left unchecked, these complications can escalate. Every week, over 180 diabetes-related amputations take place in the UK but 80% are preventable with the right care.

"As part of this year’s awareness week, the trust is encouraging people with diabetes to stay on top of their annual health checks, including vital foot assessments."

Nichola Beard, SaTH Diabetes Podiatry Lead has worked closely with Catriona Heaver, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and her colleagues to set up a new service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The service assists patients who require minor procedures, such as toe tendon surgery as a day case, to prevent the progression of deformities that can lead to foot ulceration and serious complications.

Dr Probal Moulik, Consultant Endocrinologist and diabetes foot care service lead at the trust said: “With the right knowledge, regular checks, and quick action when something seems wrong, we can help patients stay healthy and avoid life-changing complications. This week is about starting those conversations.”

Tips from the trust for keeping feet healthy with diabetes are as follows

* Attend your annual diabetes review at your GP surgery, including your foot check

* Keep all appointments with the podiatry services if you’ve been referred

* Check your feet daily for cuts, blisters, swelling, colour changes, or pain

* Act quickly if you spot a problem - contact your GP or out-of-hours healthcare service urgently

* Wear well-fitting shoes and avoid walking barefoot.

* Stop smoking to reduce your risk of complications.

For more information about diabetes care and foot health support, speak to your GP or local healthcare team.