Four Shropshire restaurants, bars and takeaways handed new food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

In recent days, four more Shropshire business have been handed fresh ratings:

Rated 4: Clee Hill Fish And Chips, 28 High Street, Clee Hill; rated on May 5

Rated 4: Live And Let Live at Live And Let Live Inn, Neen Sollars; rated on May 2

Rated 3: Number Four at 4 Butcher Row, Shrewsbury; rated on May 2

Rated 3: The Alb at The Albert Hotel 14 Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury; rated on May 2