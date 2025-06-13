Former Brecon and Radnorshire MP takes up new position with Glandŵr Cymru

Fay Jones-Poole has been appointed as the new chair of the advisory board that oversees the group’s charitable activity across Wales.

Ex-Conservative MP Fay lost her seat in Parliament at the general election in July 2024, when current Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick was voted in.

Fay, director of external affairs at the Crown Estate, joins Glandwr Cymru as it works to safeguard the 76 miles of canals it cares for across Wales.

This work includes managing the impact of climate pressures and rising costs in looking after the centuries-old manmade canals.

An immediate focus for Fay and the Trust is the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.

The ‘Mon & Brec’ is a vital wildlife corridor that also contributes £29.5 million each year to the Welsh economy through boating and other activity.

But it is now facing an existential threat due to new environmental regulations that limit the water they are permitted to put into the Canal from their historic source, meaning it could run dry in future years.

A temporary water supply has been secured from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water by the trust for 2025, but a long-term sustainable solution is urgently needed with the support of the Welsh Government.

Canals across Wales provide cultural identity and community value. The network cared for by the trust includes 215 listed structures, five SSSIs, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and three Scheduled Monuments.

Across Wales, since 2012, the trust has raised over £12 million from public and private partners alongside around £28 million it has also invested. But, as the climate changes, canals are facing rising pressures.

More storms and floods are damaging historic structures, including towpaths, bridges and culverts. Droughts are causing brickwork to crumble and threatening key water supplies. Meanwhile, rising costs and reduced government support are stretching the charity’s resources to the limit.

Richard Parry, our chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Fay to our charity. Her political and commercial experience is important as she joins at a pivotal time, with the canal network delivering so much but constantly fighting the unrelenting passage of time and requiring investment to make it resilient to climate change.

“The future of the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is under serious threat due to new environmental regulations that limit the amount of water it can abstract from the River Usk. “Our charity has secured a temporary emergency supply, but this is expensive and not sustainable in the long term. Fay and the Welsh Board will help our charity as we seek a long-term solution, without which dry weather could force sections of the canal to close, threatening the local economy, environment and visitor experience.”

Fay Jones-Poole, who joins Glandŵr Cymru as a volunteer on a three-year term, added: “It’s an honour to lead the Trust’s Welsh Board. The canals have been part of Wales’s story for more than two centuries, and today they remain uniquely valuable as havens for wildlife, places to improve wellbeing and as contributors to the economy. Without our intervention, these manmade habitats simply would not survive.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to achieve a sustainable future for these special places – keeping them safe, resilient and maximising their value for people, nature and the Welsh economy. I’m passionate about securing the ongoing support our canals need and, in particular, I’ll be looking for a timely solution for the Mon & Brec Canal, which runs a stone’s throw from my home. It’s an irreplaceable part of Welsh life and we need government and partners to work with us to safeguard this national treasure for future generations.”