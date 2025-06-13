Firefighters called to north Shropshire pub in early hours after fire alarm set off accidentally
Firefighters were called to a pub in the early hours of today after a fire alarm was accidentally set off.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two fire engines were sent to The Bear Inn in Drayton Road, Hodnet, near Market Drayton, at around 1.40am today (Friday, June 13) after the 'break glass' point was activated.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The system was reset by a responsible person.”
Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton were sent to the scene.