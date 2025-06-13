Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to north Shropshire pub in early hours after fire alarm set off accidentally

Firefighters were called to a pub in the early hours of today after a fire alarm was accidentally set off.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Two fire engines were sent to The Bear Inn in Drayton Road, Hodnet, near Market Drayton, at around 1.40am today (Friday, June 13) after the 'break glass' point was activated.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The system was reset by a responsible person.”

Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton were sent to the scene.

The Bear at Hodnet
The Bear at Hodnet

Similar stories

Most popular