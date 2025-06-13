Fashion lovers were wowed at a sensational outdoor catwalk show in Birmingham - with talented designers you may know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dazzling fashion designs lit up a city square in Birmingham as it hosted a stunning catwalk show watched by special guests, including a Pussycat Dolls star.

BCU Presents: 1000 Threads showcased 30 diverse and unique pieces from 10 talented students from Birmingham City University.

It was an incredible evening as striking models paraded the creations in the open air in Oozells Square, with onlookers including Kimberley Wyatt who performed a DJ set at the glamorous after party.

BBC presenter and journalist Kathryn Stanczyszyn hosted the show which was attended by key people from the West Midlands fashion, design and creative industries and members of the public.

The catwalk was preceded by a VIP reception for invited guests at the Ikon Gallery and followed by a private viewing of an exhibition of pieces from this year’s students.

The after-party featured more fashion pieces alongside beautiful designs from graduates and students from the School of Jewellery

It was sponsored by Brockmans Gin. Food and drink was also provided by Brindleyplace venues, Rudy’s Pizza and Lulu Wild.

Who are the BCU fashion designers?

The fashion designers are:

Dil Kaur

Jasmine Jolley

Charlotte Wood

Sean Pajarillo

Neo Dale

Ella Felgate

Tia Anderson

Sarah Moore

Xinxin Fan

Megan Ginn

Maya Maduike

Emily Brookes

Charlotte Kunneke

Filipa Faria

Can I still see the designs from BCU Presents: 1000 Threads?

BCU Presents: 1000 Threads forms a central part of the University’s Inspired Festival, which takes place throughout June.

The festival showcases the work of the University’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media through various events.

Members of the public can see the students’ designs by visiting the BCU Presents: 1000 Threads exhibition at 10 Brindleyplace. The exhibition is open Monday – Friday between 9am – 5pm until 27th June 2025.

Birmingham’s creativity is recognised around the world

This year’s fashion show follows last week’s announcement that Birmingham had been recognised as a World Craft City by the World Craft Council.

Professor David Mba, Vice-Chancellor at BCU, said: “Birmingham is an incredible city, both creative and collaborative. Only last week it achieved World Craft City status - a recognition that firmly places it in the global spotlight as a beacon of creative excellence.

“We are a youthful city with promising talent, and I applaud the efforts of everybody involved in this event.”

Lee Lapthorne, Head of the College of Jewellery, Fashion and Textiles at BCU, added: “It was absolutely incredible to watch as our students brought their designs to life on the catwalk in the middle of the city at BCU Presents: 1000 Threads.

“We really do have some exciting up and coming talent in our school, and we’re delighted to have been able to give them a platform to showcase their work to the public and representatives from across the region’s creative industry.

“The event was a fantastic celebration of our students’ hard work, dedication and creativity, and I look forward to seeing how they build on their success in the future.”

Matt Long, Senior Asset Manager, Praxis at Brindleyplace, commented: “We are thrilled to have supported this prestigious event once again.

“To witness Oozells Square brought to life with the vibrant creations of the students and all the stakeholders, BCU staff and numerous visitors enjoying themselves is wonderful. We look forward to many more events and many more years of partnership working with the University.”

How can I find out more about BCU creativity?

To find out more about The College of Jewellery, Fashion, and Textiles, visit

www.bcu.ac.uk/subject-areas/fashion-and-textiles and www.bcu.ac.uk/subject-areas/jewellery.

For more information on the Inspired Festival visit www.bcu.ac.uk/arts-design-and-media/inspired-festival.