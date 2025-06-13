Ludlow couple in court after police bust at their home uncovered £100,000 of drugs - including 'house brick-sized' heroin packages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Caroline Bradley and Ryan Preece, both aged 46 and both of Rocks Green Crescent, were in the dock at Telford Magistrates Court today (Friday, June 13) after a police raid at their Ludlow home uncovered two “house brick-sized” packages of heroin yesterday (Thursday).

The heroin was estimated to be worth £99,000, while 28.7g of cocaine was also discovered, which has a street value of £2,800.