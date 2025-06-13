Ludlow couple in court after police bust at their home uncovered £100,000 of drugs - including 'house brick-sized' heroin packages
A couple have appeared in court after a drugs bust worth more than £100,000 in Ludlow.
Caroline Bradley and Ryan Preece, both aged 46 and both of Rocks Green Crescent, were in the dock at Telford Magistrates Court today (Friday, June 13) after a police raid at their Ludlow home uncovered two “house brick-sized” packages of heroin yesterday (Thursday).
The heroin was estimated to be worth £99,000, while 28.7g of cocaine was also discovered, which has a street value of £2,800.