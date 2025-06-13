900 Powys homes to receive letters offering cost-of-living support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Around half of them are council tenants and half live in their own homes, or other rented accommodation, but all have been identified – using data analytics – as potentially struggling financially as bills and other prices increase.

Those who receive a letter will be invited to get in touch with the council and access free and confidential help, including support with managing household bills and energy costs, guidance on benefits and entitlements, help with budgeting and managing debt and advice tailored to your personal circumstances

The council’s trained and accredited advisors can offer support online, over the phone or in person at a council office, in your community or even in people’s own homes.

“If you feel that any of this support could be helpful to you or someone in your household, please don’t hesitate to get in touch,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys.

“We are here to help and want to make sure that everyone in our communities has access to the support they need.”

To help identify those most in need, the council has invested in intelligent data analytics software for a year called Low Income Family Tracker.

Cllr Dorrance added: “The LIFT platform should help us target our support where it’s most needed and allow us to help more Powys residents to maximise their income and reduce their costs.

“We would like to see everyone in Powys claiming every bit of help or support that they are entitled to.”

To get help as a council tenant call 01597 827464, email: fsogroup@powys.gov.uk or visit the w ebsite: https://en.powys.gov.uk/Financial-Support-Officers-Information

For all other households call 01597 826618, email: wrteam@powys.gov.uk or visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice