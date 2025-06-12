Saddle up and save lives - Wales Air Ambulance’s Cycle 100km is back for another year

The ‘Cycle 100km for the Wales Air Ambulance’ fundraising event will take place on Sunday, September 7 2025 and will see participants cycle from Cardiff to the Charity’s headquarters, in Dafen, Llanelli.

It’s the second mass-participation cycle event the Charity has hosted, and whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a first-time racer, the event is all about having fun, enjoying the scenic views and raising vital funds for the lifesaving charity.

Despite the wet weather, last year’s event saw nearly 100 participants, including some crew, saddle up whilst raising funds for the all-Wales Charity.

Like last year, after leaving Cardiff, cyclists will head towards Bridgend, pedal through Port Talbot and pass through Swansea before finishing their Cycle 100km.

Joining the challenge this year is ex-Welsh and British and Irish Lions rugby legend, Shane Williams MBE.

The 2008 World Rugby Player of the Year has been showing his support for the all-Wales Charity following a partnership announcement last year with his sportswear brand, Agilis.

Shane said: “I am very proud to say that myself and Agilis will be working in partnership with Wales Air Ambulance. Obviously, it’s a fantastic Charity and cause, we’ve all seen the great work that they have done, how amazing they are and the difference they make to a lot of people’s lives, so I am very proud to be associated with them on this adventure.”

Entry costs £100 per participant and includes a Wales Air Ambulance cycling jersey, which must be worn on the day of the event. In addition, participants will have the chance to meet Shane and some of the crew, will receive a bespoke event medal and have support along the route at dedicated feed stations.

More importantly, cyclists will have the heartwarming feeling of knowing that every stride they take will be in support of the lifesaving charity, enabling the all-Wales service to deliver advanced critical care across Wales.

There is no minimum sponsorship, but the Charity encourages cyclists to go the extra mile (or kilometre) by asking their friends and family to support them on their challenge.

Over the years, many cyclists have supported the all-Wales Charity; having had a personal connection to the cause, or in the knowledge that they may need the crew’s help one day. Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

Nina Rice, Head of Fundraising – High Value Partnerships for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to announce that after last year’s success we Cycle 100km for Wales Air Ambulance event is back.

“Last year we were pleased with the turnout of our first mass-participant fundraiser for our lifesaving Charity. Fingers crossed the weather is a little kinder this year, but if not, it won’t dampen our spirits. We really appreciate the support of everyone who took part last year and would be delighted if they entered again this year.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for cyclists, who would like to set themselves a challenge, to get together and achieve a personal goal, whilst raising funds for the Charity.

“Why don’t you sign up with family, friends or sports groups and play your own part in helping save lives across Wales. Fundraising events, like this one, will help us to continue to be there for the people of Wales 24/7.”

For more information or to sign up, visit www.walesairambulance.com/cycle100km Entries for the event will close towards the end of August.