Three arrested after drugs bust in Ludlow home uncovers £140,000 worth of heroin

West Mercia Police said officers from their Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with the Local Policing Priorities Team (LPPT) and Task Force, carried out the warrant on a property at Rocks Green Crescent in the town.

Inside, officers discovered heroin thought to be worth over £140,000, cocaine and a quantity of cash.

Two women, aged 46 and 20, and a 46-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and they remain in police custody.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector for South Shropshire, Damien Kelly said: “The warrant this morning was only made possible by information provided by members of the public.

“I hope this result gives reassurance to our communities that if you give us information about people you think are dealing drugs, we will listen and act upon your information.

“While you may not always see the results straight away, rest assured that we are always working in the background and at the right time we will act and find those involved in illegal activity.

“I would also like to commend the local policing team who have acted on these reports and have successfully taken a large number of drugs off our streets.

“The warrant this morning is part of Op Conyay which is a focus on tackling drug supply and dealing in South Shropshire.”

The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can do so here Report a crime | West Mercia Police

If you have information about drugs or drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.