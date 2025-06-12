West Midlands "eyesore" house swallowed up by trees, weeds and ivy finally cleared up after 40 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents have spoken of their relief after a house left swallowed up by nature was finally cleared up after 40 years.

Locals previously talked of the nightmare of living by the "eyesore" end-terraced property, which was left under a blanket of foliage after being overtaken by trees, weeds and ivy.

A house on Walkers Heath Road in Kings Norton, Birmingham was completely taken over by ivy and other foliage.

The home, in King's Norton, Birmingham, was rendered virtually invisible after its "nature-loving” owner neglected to cut back the plants, which then grew out of control for decades.

Last year, the three-bedroom property on Walkers Heath Road was sold at auction for £150,000 after the previous homeowner, aged in her 90s, went to live in a care home.

It has now been turned into two neat rental flats following a monumental gardening job to remove the huge mass of greenery.

Neighbour Vivienne Attwood, who previously described it as like living 'next to West Midlands Safari Park', said: "It looks a hell of a lot better that's for sure.

"The new landlord came in and then with the help of a couple of friends they were able to clear it all up in a couple of months.

"They had to put a new roof on as the ivy had got through and sort the rendering out. It was some gardening job but they did it quite quick really, I was surprised.

"We were worried it might be turned into a HMO but it's two rental properties now and we've had no issues, so I think everyone is happy now.

"It caused problems with rats but now they have gone away. For now at least because with these bin strikes you never know.

"But we're relieved we're not having to live next to a giant treehouse anymore."

Photographs taken last year showed the front garden overrun with plants and only the front door and a satellite dish visible.

Now only a single tree remains in the front garden after its new owner completed the mammoth clear up operation.

Mum-of-four Vivienne, who works as a doctor's receptionist, said previously: "My husband trims it back whenever it encroaches and luckily we've stopped it getting into our roof.

"It's good for wildlife but not for my guttering and roof.

"We moved in 40 years ago and it was just allowed to grow and grow from there.

"But she used to have somebody in to trim it back until about 10-15 years ago when it was left completely untouched.

"It has then been allowed to completely take over the entire house.

"You get people walking by stopping in their tracks as they can't quite believe it. It's not every day you get a massive tree house in Birmingham.

"She had volunteers offer to cut it back - but she refused as she said she liked nature. She was stubborn."

Another local, who did not wish to be named, said: "It became somewhat of a local landmark - you had to see it to believe it.

"But it wasn't nice for the direct neighbours so everyone is pleased it has been tidied up now.

"I'm all for letting nature flourish, especially in urban areas, but that was definitely too much. You couldn't even tell a house was there."

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.