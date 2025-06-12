Shrewsbury nursery slated by Ofsted with 'inadequate' rating for 'weaknesses in practice' - bosses pledge to improve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kids Planet Shrewsbury off Battlefield Road has been slapped with an 'inadequate' rating by the education watchdog after an inspection in March.

The nursery has been blasted by inspectors, who said leaders have not "ensured sufficient improvement" since a previous inspection in May last year where it was given a grade of 'requires improvement'.

The nursery has now been branded with the worst possible rating from Ofsted, whose inspectors found that there are "still some weaknesses in practice".

A report published on Tuesday (June 10) said there are weaknesses in staff deployment that result in "high workloads". Inspectors said this then affects staff's ability to fully meet children's learning needs.