Plaid Cymru unveils candidate team for new Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd Senedd seat

The party is aiming to return a strong group of Senedd Members to represent Neath and the east of Swansea, the Swansea Valley and south Powys.

The four Plaid Cymru candidates selected for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd are Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru's current MS for South Wales West, Rebeca Phillips, NPT County Borough Councillor for Trebanos, Andrew Jenkins, Neath-based community activist and Justin Horrell, Councillor for Abercraf on Ystradgynlais Town Council

The Senedd constituency of Brecon and Radnorshire will be scrapped in 2026, with the area absorbed into a new super-constituency named Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

The changes, confirmed by the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru earlier this year, are part of a wider shake-up that will see Wales’ current 40 constituencies replaced by 16 larger ones, each electing six Members of the Senedd (MSs) under a proportional voting system.

The new Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd constituency will combine the current Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe UK parliamentary constituency with Neath and Swansea East.

Sioned Williams MS said: "Serving my home area for the last four years in the Senedd has been a huge honour, and I am delighted to have been selected as the lead candidate of a strong and dedicated Plaid Cymru team for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

"Plaid Cymru stands for a better Wales - a fairer Wales, greener and more equal Wales - and I am proud every day to be part of that mission. And while I think Plaid Cymru have very successfully held the Welsh Labour Government to account and advocated for our values and policies during this Senedd term, it is now time for us to lead the government, because there is so much inequality to challenge, so many services to defend, and too many communities, like ours, being left behind.

"We are a team who are rooted in our local communities, who will always put the needs of Wales first, fighting for the fairness and the real change that people in this area, who have already shown that they had enough of being ignored by the UK parties, say they want to see."

Rebeca Phillips, County Councillor for Trebanos said: “It has been an enormous privilege to have served Plaid Cymru and the residents of Trebanos for the last 13 years. I am excited to be part of a team of Plaid Cymru candidates for next year's election and I am standing because I know we can make a real difference to the lives of the people of Wales.

"Since the creation of our Senedd, the Labour party has dominated and as a result our health service is on its knees, education standards are falling and our public services are suffering.

"We in Plaid Cymru know that we can, and must, do better. I hope that the people of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd will put their faith in us – the only credible party that will always put Wales first and ensure that our area is strongly represented in the Senedd.”

Community Liaison Officer, Andrew Jenkins said: "Whether waiting in line at the school gates or the bus stop, people tell me they have had enough of being ignored or forgotten about by this Welsh Labour Government.

"Working within this fantastic team of community champions, I will take the message out across Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd that a Plaid Cymru Government will deliver the real change our communities want, need, and deserve."

IT consultant and Abercraf Councillor Justin Horrell said: “Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd is a vast and diverse constituency, but one united by a need for change. I look forward to campaigning as part of this strong team across the area to earn people’s support and bring Plaid Cymru’s message of fairness and ambition to every community.”