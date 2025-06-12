Petition launched for extended car park at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital - full details of plans how you can back the campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

MP Julia Buckley is rallying for land off Mytton Oak Road to become an overflow car park for patients and visitors at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Mrs Buckley said the site could offer 200 additional car parking spaces, and has launched a petition in the hope that residents will get behind the idea.

She stated that Government investment in the hospital is "very welcome", but that construction works through the Hospital Transformation Programme have added "significant pressure" to the hospital's patient car park.

Julia Buckley and Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme at SaTH.

The Shrewsbury MP is calling for Shropshire Council, who own the land, to lease it to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Mrs Buckley said: "The Government investment at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is of course very welcome. But construction works on the Hospital Transformation Programme have added significant pressure to our patients’ car park.

"I have identified land on Mytton Oak Road for an overflow staff car park and park and ride terminus, land owned by Shropshire Council. This will free up 200 car parking spaces for patients and visitors.

"My petition is calling upon Shropshire Council to urgently complete the leasing of the site on Mytton Oak Road and get this overflow car park up and running."

In March, the MP joined the hospital’s chief executive, head of the estate’s transformation plan, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and council estates team to explore the feasibility of the scheme.

She is now asking the hospital's staff, patients and visitors to give their backing of the scheme.

"People power really can make a difference," the Shrewsbury MP added.

"So please join my year-long campaign to persuade Shropshire Council to do the right thing and lease this land to the hospital trust as a matter of urgency."

The petition can be found here: https://backthershcarpark.julia-buckley.co.uk/