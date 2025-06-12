People in 95 properties in a Shropshire town wake up to no power in their property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Grid has reported a power outage in Bridgnorth this morning (June 12).

At 8.35am, 95 properties were without power.

The power cut was first reported to National Grid at 6.47am.

The outage is being described as a 'high voltage' incident. These tend to be larger power cuts and affect more homes and businesses, the power company states.

National Grid estimated that the problem will be fixed by 11am.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.