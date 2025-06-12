North Shropshire school announces emergency closure amid water supplies posing an 'issue' to health and safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Infant School and Nursery has announced that it is closed for the remainder of today (June 12) due to a major water "failure" in the region.

At 9.53am, a post by Severn Trent Water said residents and businesses in the SY13 and TF9 postcode areas of Shropshire reported having no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

As a result, Market Drayton Infant School and Nursery said it had no water supplies, and asked parents and carers to collect their child/children from the site.

A post at 10.22am said: "We have been informed by Severn Trent Water that there has been a major failure to their system which has unfortunately terminated all of our water supplies.

"This is a local issue with the supply of water which they have informed us may last for at least a couple of hours.

"Severn Trent Water have recommended that we close the school. This is something that is out of our control and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"As this poses an issue to the health and safety, food preparation and toileting of your child we ask that you or another adult comes to collect your child as soon as possible, no later that 12 noon as we are unable to provide lunch.

"Collection points for your child will be at the usual doors for the end of the day."

However, at 11.02am, Severn Trent issued an update saying repairs had been completed and water supplies had returned back to normal.

It said: "We’re pleased to inform you that the works in your area are now completed, and the water supply is back to normal.

"For those that were impacted by this we’d like to thank you for your continued patience whilst this was being carried out."