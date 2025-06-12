Firefighters tackle blaze involving large stretch of hedging in Telford neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were called a fire in the open on John Rushton Drive in Priorslee at around 5.08pm yesterday (June 11).

Reports from the fire service said around 10 square metres of hedgerow was alight.

Firefighters from Telford Central fire station used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was under control by 5.28pm.