NFU Cymru launches new election manifesto at the Senedd

The union’s Welsh farming: Growing forward document features a series of bold and ambitious asks of all candidates and parties set to stand in next year’s Senedd Election. The document launch at the Senedd was the centrepiece of NFU Cymru’s Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming event, kindly sponsored by Jane Dodds MS. The event made up one of several activities hosted by the union across Wales as part of its fourth annual Welsh Farming Week celebrations.

Food production is at the core of NFU Cymru’s new Welsh farming: Growing forward manifesto, with key asks concerning a comprehensive farm to fork food strategy, future policy underpinning food production and commitments to increasing the sourcing of Welsh food in the public sector. The document also features a wider series of priorities in areas such as bovine TB, water quality and a ring-fenced multi-annual budget for Welsh farming.

Speaking to current MSs, farmers and stakeholders gathered at the Senedd, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “The launch of the NFU Cymru manifesto today puts the union on the front foot in promoting Welsh agriculture’s key priorities to candidates ahead of the next election. While there are 11 months before we head to the polls, this is a critical time for Welsh farming and from our perspective there is not a moment to waste; we are motivated by working alongside political representatives from all parties to help the industry meet its ambitions and further realise its future potential.

“Decisions on agriculture during the next Senedd will shape the future of Welsh farming. I am proud that NFU Cymru continues to give a platform to its Next Generation Development Group – a band of enthusiastic young farmers from all corners of Wales who will help form the union’s policy priorities and aspirations. It is these industrious individuals – and their counterparts from across Wales - who will ensure we remain a world-leader in sustainable food production, together with delivering for the environment, economy, our culture and language, all while actively tackling the effects of climate change. Helping these active farmers deliver these multiple societal benefits should be a priority for us all.

“Welsh agriculture is an industry that delivers growth and benefits not only for those living rurally, but for the whole of Wales. The skills and knowledge forged over generations on our rural family farms deliver the sustainable raw ingredients that spearhead the success of the Welsh food and drink industry, a sector with a turnover of more than £9.3 billion. In total the Welsh food and drink industry employs 228,500 people – around 17% of Wales’ workforce. Those whose income and spending is reliant on a thriving Welsh agriculture industry do not just reside on Welsh farms, but they live and work in villages, towns and cities across the country.

“From 2026 the Senedd will be expanded to become a 96-seat parliament, with MSs elected purely on a proportional basis. Some of the newly-formed 16 Senedd constituencies may have few farms, but every constituency will, however, be home to many residents who work within Wales’ thriving food and farming supply chain. What is beyond doubt is that the overwhelming majority of those constituents will be reliant on Welsh farmers for the food they eat. Between now and the election we will be engaging with candidates across all political parties and, beyond that, with those fortunate enough to secure seats in Cardiff Bay, to press home this important message.”

A digital version of NFU Cymru’s Welsh farming: Growing forward manifesto is available on the NFU Cymru website www.nfuonline.com/updates-and-information/Senedd-Election-Manifesto-2026.