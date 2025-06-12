Car collides with a parked vehicle at a Teford pub - fire service update
Emergency services rushed to a pub in Telford during the early hours of this morning after a car collided with a parked vehicle.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.47am (June 12) reporting a road traffic collision at The Queens at Horton.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. Police were also in attendance.
A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved two vehicles.
They said a car collided with a parked car at the pub.
Fire crews made the vehicles safe.
They were finished at the scene by 2.10am.