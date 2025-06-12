Shropshire Star
Car collides with a parked vehicle at a Teford pub - fire service update

Emergency services rushed to a pub in Telford during the early hours of this morning after a car collided with a parked vehicle.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.47am (June 12) reporting a road traffic collision at The Queens at Horton.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. Police were also in attendance.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved two vehicles.

They said a car collided with a parked car at the pub.

Fire crews made the vehicles safe.

They were finished at the scene by 2.10am. 

