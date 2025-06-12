Builth Wells’ big carnival week kicks off on Sunday, June 15 with activities and events for all the family

Colourful floats and fancy dress costumes will be the order of the day

Last year's carnival King and Queen

The scarecrow competitions, a landmark hunt, bingo and a beer race will begin the busy week leading up to carnival day on Saturday, June 21.

Decorated scarecrows need to be displayed, with an entry number on Sunday, June 15.

Judging starts on Monday and a ballot box will be outside the Strand Hall on Thursday. The results will be announced on carnival day.

There will also be a family car treasure hunt starting at the cattle market at 2pm and finishing with a barbecue at the White Horse.

‘We’re going on a landmark hunt’ will be held on Monday, June 16. Families should look out for landmarks in each shop window and then join organisers for a bedtime story, drink and cookie at 6pm at the Stone Circle on the Groe.

There will be children’s races on Tuesday at the Groe at 6pm, and a 5k timed running event organised by Builth and District Running Club while on Wednesday a quiz night will be held at the rugby club starting at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six are needed and the cost is £3 per person.

Scarecrow judging will take place on Thursday, June 19 and there will be a bingo at The Greyhound Pub on Thursday from 7.30pm.

On Friday, June 16 the best dressed shop window will be judged and there is a three legged beer race at 6.30pm. The cost is £10 per team of two people. Competitors must register in their local pub.

Then everyone should be decorating their floats and costumes ready for Carnival Day itself on Saturday, June 21 with a famous landmarks.theme

At 12.30pm the carnival floats and fancy dress competitors will gather, ready for judging at 1pm. Medals will be awarded for the best fancy dress in various age groups. There will also be a £100 first prize for the best children’s float and for the best adults float.

The best overall float will win a cup in memory of Alun Brown and the best dressed individual will get the cup in memory of Joyce Bufton.

The carnival king and queen will be crowned at the Groe at about 1.45pm, just before the grand procession around the town at 2pm. Afterwards the Groe will be packed full of entertainment and activities from 3pm.

The main attraction this year will be Defying Gravity – a new arena performance of the only show of its kind in the world.

It combines freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountain boarding which results in a breathtaking, jaw dropping aerial performance which is suitable for all ages.

They will perform three 30 minutes shows at 2.30pm, 3.15 and 4pm.

There will also be a tug of war for teams of 10 with the winners receiving a crate of larger and the Jilly Burns Cup.

There will also be inflatables, Panic Circus, a coconut shy, hook a duck, a raffle and donkey rides, as well as many stalls and local groups.

For more information visit the Builth Wells Fest Carnival Facebook page.