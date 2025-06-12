Bewdley Bypass crash: Two people taken to hospital after serious late night collision - police appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police has launched the appeal after the collision, which occurred on the A456 Bewdley Bypass on Tuesday night and involved a Citroen Berlingo colliding with a Mercedes C class.

The collision happened around 11.22pm and saw one man treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries and another for injuries not believed to be serious, with both being taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

West Mercia Police has asked for anyone with any information or footage of the collision to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the Bewdley Bypass on Tuesday, June 10.

"Around 11:22pm, a Citroen Berlingo collided with a Mercedes C class.

"Both drivers were taken to New Cross Hospital with injuries.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or either of the vehicles in the minutes before it.

"Please contact PC Karl Lacey by emailing karl.lacey@westmercia.police.uk"

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on the A456 in Bewdley at 11.25pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic and a BASICS doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both men.

"One was treated for potentially serious injuries and one for injuries not believed to be serious before they were both taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment".