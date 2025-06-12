Appeal after 'children' strip trees and damage Telford woodland with 'bike jumps'

PC Rob Hughes from Hadley and Leegomery SNT said the damage was caused to woods to the green space off the public footpath from Sandal Close on to the playing field where youths have stripped trees and converted the woods into a bike track.

"The area is also accessible from Warwick Way/ Hedingham Road. Though this land belongs to Telford and Wrekin Council it is accessible by the public for recreational use," he said. "Concerned residents have raised the issue that the wooded area has recently been deliberately altered and damaged. This has been confirmed by Telford and Wrekin Council who are taking steps to monitor for any further activity. There will also be an increase in police patrols in the area.

"The damage caused has altered the landscape, with holes and hills being added to produce bike jumps, and trees have sustained severe damage with stripped bark and sawn off branches. As you are no doubt aware this wooded area is established and such damage risks the trees needing to be cut back or removed if they become diseased or unsafe. This is unacceptable and upsetting for many residents.

"While the police and council do not wish to deter persons from enjoying the area we do wish to remind residents that this kind of activity and damage amounts to a criminal offence. The tools being used to cause the damage could be dangerous or, in the case of knives, illegal. This is particularly concerning given there are indications the damage has been caused by children.

"If you witness these activities, please report them via the online or 101 systems and remember we are available to you on the below email. You can also see us in person at our Police Surgery on Thursday 19th June on the playing field at the end of Hedingham Road between 1630 and 1830. We will also have bike marking and smartwater packs available."