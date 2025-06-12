Abusive partner, 41, slammed girlfriend's arm in door and humiliated her in front of neighbours by revealing sex fantasy

Benjamin Watkins, aged 41, told his partner he was cheating on her before physically abusing her, and behaved shockingly while drunk on numerous occasions.

Telford Magistrates Court first heard that police were called to an address in Wellington by a neighbour reporting a “disturbance” on November 14 last year. Officers on the scene found Watkins and the victim - who is now his ex - with several marks and cuts.

Watkins had been drinking all day and they got into an argument after he told her he had been unfaithful.

He then shut a door on her arm, told her to “get the f*** out” and threw an object at her.

She screamed for the neighbour to phone the police and Watkins pushed her on the sofa and grabbed her by the hair. The police arrived and arrested Watkins shortly after.