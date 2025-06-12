A49 set for six weeks of overnight closures - here's where and when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways has confirmed that the work will be taking place along a stretch of the route through Church Stretton.

The organisation said its crews will be resurfacing the road at a "greater depth" to reduce the need for future repairs.

The work will take place on the A49 in Church Stretton. Picture: Google Streetview

The work is set to take place between the A49/B4371 Sandford Avenue junction and just south of Clive Avenue/Laundry, from 6pm to 8am, Monday to Friday - starting on Monday, August 4, and finishing on Saturday, September 13.

Traffic will be diverted via the B4368, A458 and A5 or vice versa.

Two drop-in meetings will be taking place ahead of the work to explain the plans to residents.

National Highways project manager Thomas Williams said: “This is essential maintenance work which will restore the deteriorating road surface and help keep drivers safe – as well as providing a smoother drive for motorists.

“We are doing all we can to minimise that disruption, and the work will take place overnight Monday to Friday when we know traffic numbers are lower. We will also be resurfacing the carriageway to a greater depth reducing the need to return in the future.”

There will be two public information events, both held at the Co-op car park in Church Stretton.

The first will be held from 10am to 7pm on Monday, June 30, and the second from 9am to 4pm Tuesday, July 1.

National Highways said access will be maintained for residents within the closure, but alternative parking may be required for periods of time.