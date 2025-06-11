“Our wonderful Mid Wales is going to be ruined by 200metre turbines,” Llandrindod Wells Mayor fears after windfarm meetings.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva

Llandrindod Wells Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said a recent meeting about wind turbine proposals for town and community councillors ‘wasn’t particularly happy or fruitful’.

Held at Hundred House Community Centre, the meeting was for communities that would be affected by plans for turbines and pylons in the Aberedw area.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva and Councillor Jamie Jones also attended a separate event at the Wyeside in Builth Wells with Bute Energy representatives

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva’s pessimism was added to by Councillor Jamie Jones who said: “The whole area is just going to be turned into turbine and pylon hell – I did not have anything positive to take away.”

The pair told Llandrindod Wells Town Council that the representatives from Bute Energy were telling councillors how much money they would get if the turbines and pylons go ahead.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva added; “They had slide shows and they were telling us how they will save Mid Wales, thanks to community money pots and a social contract.

“There were one or two councillors that were quite up for it but the majority, especially those representing the smaller community councils, were very much against it.

“We came away with the impression that our wonderful Mid Wales is going to be ruined by 200 metre turbines.”

Councillor Jones added; “Most of the other community councils seemed dead against it, Cregina will get surrounded by giant turbines and their feedback was ‘you are going to devastate our little community’.

Councillor Jones said he suggested Bute Energy set up a training college in Mid Wales offering a lot of

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said it is about taking control and not allowing these companies to come in and ride roughshod over the area.

But Councillor David Markinson added: “I think the decision has already been made and what is going on is just pure theatre.”