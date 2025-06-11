Vape thief gets court-issued ban from Oswestry petrol station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Iran Lane, of Meadow Drive in Gobowen, was given the CBO on Tuesday, June 3, at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The 30-year-old was given the CBO after the court heard how in February 2024 he broke into the BP Garage on Beatrice Street and stole vapes from the shop.

The order means that Lane can not be drunk in a public place in Oswestry or enter the petrol station, or the station’s forecourt, for the next three years.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Sergeant Tim Lever, from Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I hope this sends a message to anyone intent on causing disorder or committing crime in Oswestry that we remain committed to ensuring that those who are responsible are dealt with.

“I am glad that the court has issued Lane with this order which I hope will curb his behaviour, and help protect the people in the town."

Police have advised that anyone who sees Lane in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it immediately online.