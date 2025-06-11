'This is unacceptable and upsetting' - Anger after Telford green space is damaged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police and Telford & Wrekin Council have been made aware of vandalism to the green space off Sandal Close that is also accessible from Warwick Way and Hedingham Road.

PCSO in Hadley and Leegomery, Jordan Newborough said residents recently raised concerned that the wooded area has been "deliberately" altered and damaged.

Bike jumps have been created while trees have been stripped of bark and branches sawn off, police said.

Green space off Sandal Close in Telford. Picture: Google.

PCSO Newborough branded the damage as "unacceptable" and "upsetting" for residents.

He said the council has confirmed damage to the green space and is taking steps to monitor further activity while there will be an increase in police patrols.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "The damage caused has altered the landscape, with holes and hills being added to produce bike jumps, and trees have sustained severe damage with stripped bark and sawn off branches.

"As you are no doubt aware this wooded area is established and such damage risks the trees needing to be cut back or removed if they become diseased or unsafe. This is unacceptable and upsetting for many residents.

"While the police and council do not wish to deter persons from enjoying the area we do wish to remind residents that this kind of activity and damage amounts to a criminal offence.

"The tools being used to cause the damage could be dangerous or, in the case of knives, illegal. This is particularly concerning given there are indications the damage has been caused by children.

"We would like to point residents towards the many areas around Hadley and Leegomery already set up for bike trails and recreation. There are several parks in the area with play equipment and a BMX track adjacent to Millstream Way. Apley Woods is also within the locality with many beautiful trails to enjoy."