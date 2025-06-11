South Shropshire residents warned to expect discoloured water or lower pressure amid 'essential' works in the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The company said its teams are making "essential changes" to the water network in Craven Arms.

While this work is ongoing, customers have been warned that they may notice slightly lower water pressure or that their water is discoloured.

Residents have been assured that this is nothing to worry about, and supplies will return to normal once works are completed.

An alert said: "We are working in the surrounding area in SY7 of Craven Arms. Our teams are carrying out some essential changes to the water network.

"Whilst this work takes place you may notice your water to be slightly lower pressure than usual or even discoloured in appearance.

"This is nothing to worry about and will return to normal as our works are completed.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

Further information can be found on Severn Trent's incident log.