‘Let’s Rock this Country’ with Shania and Friends will be at the Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells

The show will take place on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide, Shania Twain is the top-selling female country artist of all time with hits such as: Man! I Feel Like a Woman, From This Moment, That Don’t Impress Me Much, Who’s Bed Have Your Boots Been Under and many more.

Following the sensational tribute to this Country Pop Icon, the second half takes the audience on a musical journey, celebrating some of the greatest Country stars the 90’s & 00’s, the stars may even throw in some of the old classics! Including, artists such as, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, The Chicks, LeAnne Rimes, Lady A and more.

The gig will feature the Big Music City Band

All tickets are £26.50 and gig goers can sit where they like

Book online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW

or call 0300 102 4255 and for more information visit thealberthall.co.uk