Rail services suspended between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to signal failure

West Midlands Railway put out a message to inform passengers of the signalling fault, which happened around 3.19pm on the line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

The rail provider said that engineers were working on the issue, but warned passengers that the line was blocked and services were likely to be suspended until the end of the day.

It also said that rail replacement bus services were in operation, supplied by Stagecoach, and would be travelling between both stations until further notice.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, the line is blocked.

"Services are likely to be suspended until the end of the day.

"Rail Replacement supplied via Stagecoach are accepting passengers between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury in both directions until further notice."