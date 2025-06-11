Number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Telford and Wrekin rises by 8 per cent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Statistics released by the Government's Office for National Statistics show the claimant count in Telford and Wrekin rose to 4,560, a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year compared to last May.

The numbers include 970 people aged between 18-24 and 890 over-50s.

In Shropshire, the numbers rose less sharply, with 4 per cent more people on the claimant count versus May last year. A total of 4,665 people were on the Universal Credit roll in the county, which also saw a sharp rise of 18-24 year olds (13 per cent).

Job Centre Office, The Square, Shrewsbury

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased to 4.6 per cent in the three months to the end of April, up from 4.5 per cent on the previous three-month period, recording the highest level since 2021, while annual growth in regular wages also slowed to a below-forecast 5.2 per cent.

The UK Claimant Count for May 2025 also increased on the month and the year to 1.74 million.

The Department for Work and Pensions says it's working locally on the rise in youth unemployment across Shropshire, with a new youth hub based at Shrewsbury Town FC welcoming 142 new young people through its doors in the first three months of the year.

"Working closely with a network of partners and employers, the hub has already helped 37 of these individuals secure paid employment or progress into further education," said Louise Johnson, DWP partnership manager for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"Building on the momentum of its first year, the Youth Hub remains committed to empowering young people with the skills, opportunities, and support they need to thrive.

"The collaborative approach with local businesses, key partners and educational establishments continues to be the foundation of its success. With such a promising start, the Youth Hub will continue to grow and have a positive influence throughout the year."

The highest employment rate in the UK was recorded in the South West at 80 per cent, while the lowest was recorded in the North East at 68.2 per cent.

In the West Midlands, 156,000 people are unemployed, up 19,000 on the quarter and down 1,000 on the year. The unemployment rate is 5.2 per cent - up 0.7 points on the quarter and unchanged on the year.

A total of 399,000 people are in non-working households.

Government Minister for Employment Alison McGovern said: “Supporting more people into work and putting more money in the pockets of working people is at the heart of our Plan for Change.

“That’s why we are transforming the way we help people into secure, well-paid jobs. Six months after we launched Get Britain Working, we are already seeing the benefits with economic activity at a record high, with 500,000 more people in employment since we entered office and real wages growing more since July than in the decade after 2010.

“People all over the country are benefitting from increased training opportunities and the newly launched Jobs and Careers Service will allow us to test new and innovative approaches to personalise employment support.”