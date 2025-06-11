Man arrested over drugs and weapons find after car fails to stop for cops in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Police said the arrest took place after officers noticed 'a car acting suspiciously' in the Oakengates area of the town this morning.

They said that the car had failed to stop when requested.

It was then pulled over in Oakengates town centre where officers discovered Class A and B drugs, along with an offensive weapon.

An update from the force said the driver had been arrested, and remains in custody.

A statement from the police said: "A man has been arrested after officers noticed a car acting suspiciously in Oakengates this morning.

"Officers indicated for the vehicle to stop, which it failed to do.

"Eventually officers were able to pull the car over near to Oakengates Town Centre.

"A search of the car was carried out where class A and class B drugs were discovered, as well as an offensive weapon.

"Drugs were also found on the driver of the car. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in police custody while further enquiries are carried out."