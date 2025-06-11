Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after multi-vehicle crash on A442 in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash happened at around 3.51pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 10) with multiple land ambulances, an air ambulance, firefighters and police dispatched.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has now confirmed that one person involved in the crash was treated for serious injuries before being flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Three other people were assessed and discharged at the scene.

The scene of the crash

A WMAS spokesperson said: "One of our ambulances came across a three-car RTC on the A422 in Telford at 3.51pm yesterday.

"A further two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford also attended the scene.

"There were four patients in total, one of whom, a man, was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"The remaining three patients were assessed and discharged at the scene."

The crash was the second serious incident on the road in the space of a week. A motorcyclist, Dean Harris, was seriously injured after a collision on the A442 near Telford town centre.

A fundraiser set up to support Mr Harris and his family has raised more than £5,000.