Major construction scheme to improve sewer system in flood-plagued village announced - works hopes to reduce

Investigations have found that the Hadnall pumping station can often become overwhelmed when "too much" water enters the system at once. This includes rainwater, groundwater, and wastewater, and puts extra pressure on the pumps.

The system has also been found to drain slowly, meaning even light or frequent rain can cause flooding problems in the village.

The village, just north of Shrewsbury, has been prone to periodic flooding after heavy rainfall. Residents have voiced their anger after gardens and homes have become submerged with water, and said issues have become worse since the Abbot Drive housing estate was built in 2019.

In March, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan called for "immediate infrastructure improvements" to tackle persistent flooding and sewage issues in the village.

In a bid to tackle the risk of flooding and reduce the impacts, Severn Trent has announced major works that includes working to stop rainwater and groundwater from entering the wastewater system, as well as considering whether to replace the main pipe so the pumps can handle more water during heavy rainfall.

Flooding in Hadnall.

Although major construction work is expected to begin next year, Severn Trent said surveys, checks, and investigations have started.

The water company said it is also looking at short-term ways to protect homes. Severn Trent said it understands "how frustrating" the long-standing flooding issues have been for residents in the area and thanked the community for its patience and support as it seeks to deliver a long-term solution.

Cat Webb, Community Officer at Severn Trent, said: "We know how distressing flooding can be, and we’re determined to deliver a long-term solution for Hadnall. It was great to meet so many residents at the drop-in event and hear their concerns directly. We’ll continue to work closely with the community every step of the way."

The company is working closely with Hadnall Parish Council, Shropshire Council, local residents, and homebuilders to ensure the community is informed of progress.

Severn Trent’s community team recently attended a drop-in event in the village.

A spokesperson for Hadnall Parish Council, added: "We welcome Severn Trent’s commitment to tackling the flooding issues that have affected our community for far too long. The recent drop-in event was a positive step in rebuilding trust and ensuring residents are kept informed. We look forward to seeing progress on the ground."

The water company said it will notify affected residents ahead of construction works.

Shropshire Council's drainage and flood risk manager, John Bellis said: "We’re pleased to see Severn Trent taking proactive steps to address the flooding issues in Hadnall. This collaborative approach, involving the community and key stakeholders in the area, is essential to delivering a sustainable solution that protects residents.”