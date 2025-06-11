'It's a joy to see students take pride in their achievements' - Newport school hosts summer afternoon tea as celebration of student success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Burton Borough School in Newport has hosted a summer afternoon tea to celebrate the achievement of its year seven design and technology students.

Teaching groups proudly showcased their hard work and creativity, with each student inviting a guest to join the celebrations.

Ben Moody, Eva Clare, Max Jones and Ziva Edwards

Guests enjoyed homemade scones, cakes, and biscuits, all prepared from scratch during food design and technology lessons with expert guidance from the school’s team.

Teachers and students from local primary schools including Newport CE Junior School, St Peter’s CE Edgmond, and Lilleshall were also invited.

Emma Edge with Poppy Sutter

Other guests included Abbie Smith from The Hub Newport, and Simon Badley and Rachael Wilson from the Learning Community Trust.

Assistant principal Karen Heins said: “Events like this are such a positive way to celebrate our students and bring families into the heart of school life.

Sheila Timmis and Leo Arrowsmith

Caroline Bedford shares a laugh with guests

“They help to build a strong sense of community and show how much we value working in partnership with parents and carers.

“It’s always a joy to see students take pride in their achievements and share those moments with the people who support them every day."

Abbie Smith from The Hub Newport with one of the parents

Claire Medhurst from St Peter's CE, with Thomas Hammond and Poppy Casasei

Principal Caroline Bedford added: "Following our festive and Easter afternoon teas earlier this year, it was a pleasure to come together once again to celebrate the achievements of our wonderful Year 7 students.

Ben and Oscar Moody

“This event reflected the enthusiasm, creativity and sense of pride that runs throughout our school. These occasions are not just about showcasing work but about building our links with our community and families.”