Grab a bargain book at Market Drayton library's mega book sale

The library is hosting its mega book sale on Saturday, June 14 where books will be sold for just 50p.

There will be something for everyone with general fiction, non-fiction, audiobooks, teen books, children's books and picture books available to purchase.

The mega book sale will take place between 9.30am and 1pm.

Residents are being invited to Market Drayton Library's book sale on Saturday.

Branch manager, Cathrine Westwood said: "The library is open as normal, we will have our camera club on. People can access the library they normally can, but we will have the mega book sale as well.

"Books are priced at 50p per book. The event is usually very popular, it's well attended. Everyone is welcome, there will be something for everybody.

"Books for children, teens, adults, we will have some large print and audiobooks as well."

During National Volunteers' Week (June 2 to June 8), the library gave thanks to the Friends of Market Drayton Library and other volunteers for their help with events and running of the facility.

Cathrine added that a popular event is soon returning to the library with preparations underway.

"We are now planning the summer reading challenge, so watch this space!" she continued.