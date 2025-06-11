Firefighters called to 'false alarm' caused by multitool in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.18pm on Wednesday (June 11) reporting a house fire on Kenwood Gardens.

Two fire crews rushed from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

However, upon arrival, crews discovered it was a false alarm.

Smoke was generated by usage of a multi-tool on a dry wall.

Fire crews were stood down by 12.32pm.