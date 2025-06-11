Firefighters called to 'false alarm' caused by multitool in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.18pm on Wednesday (June 11) reporting a house fire on Kenwood Gardens.
Two fire crews rushed from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
However, upon arrival, crews discovered it was a false alarm.
Smoke was generated by usage of a multi-tool on a dry wall.
Fire crews were stood down by 12.32pm.