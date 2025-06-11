Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to 'false alarm' caused by multitool in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire in Shrewsbury.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.18pm on Wednesday (June 11) reporting a house fire on Kenwood Gardens.

Two fire crews rushed from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

However, upon arrival, crews discovered it was a false alarm.

Smoke was generated by usage of a multi-tool on a dry wall.

Fire crews were stood down by 12.32pm.

